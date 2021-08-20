Head to Head Contrast: Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ) and BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ) and BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Lancer Orthodontics has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIOLASE has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lancer Orthodontics and BIOLASE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BIOLASE $22.78 million 4.09 -$16.83 million ($0.56) -1.10

Lancer Orthodontics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIOLASE.

Profitability

This table compares Lancer Orthodontics and BIOLASE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A BIOLASE -42.51% -74.17% -32.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lancer Orthodontics and BIOLASE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lancer Orthodontics 0 0 0 0 N/A BIOLASE 0 0 3 0 3.00

BIOLASE has a consensus target price of $2.05, indicating a potential upside of 232.79%. Given BIOLASE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BIOLASE is more favorable than Lancer Orthodontics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of BIOLASE shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Lancer Orthodontics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of BIOLASE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BIOLASE beats Lancer Orthodontics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lancer Orthodontics

Lancer Orthodontics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets orthodontic products for orthodontists and dentists worldwide. It offers aesthetic brackets, brackets and buccal tubes, bands, adhesives, wires, elastomerics, intraoral and extraoral appliances, instruments, and miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Vista, California.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; diode laser systems for soft tissue, pain therapy, teeth whitening, and cosmetic procedures; and Epic Hygiene laser to manage non-surgical periodontitis and enhance clinical production. It also manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces, and teeth whitening gel kits. The company sells its products through its field sales force and distributor network. The company was formerly known as BIOLASE Technology, Inc. and changed its name to BIOLASE, Inc. in 2012. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

