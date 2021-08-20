Head-To-Head Contrast: RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) vs. iStar (NYSE:STAR)

iStar (NYSE:STAR) and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares iStar and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iStar -3.67% -1.67% -0.36% RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

94.4% of iStar shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of iStar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iStar and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iStar $530.95 million 3.40 -$42.44 million ($0.87) -28.94 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iStar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for iStar and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iStar 0 0 2 0 3.00 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67

iStar presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.08%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $22.81, indicating a potential upside of 34.55%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than iStar.

Summary

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust beats iStar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iStar

iStar, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities. The Net Lease segment comprises activities of the company and operations related to the ownership of properties generally leased to single corporate tenants. The Operating Properties segment focuses in the activities and operations related to its commercial and residential properties. The Land and Development segment refers to the developable land portfolio of the company. The Corporate and Other segment represents all the corporate level and unallocated items, joint venture, and strategic investments, which are not included in the other reportable segments. The company was founded by Jay Sugarman in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

