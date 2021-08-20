Head to Head Survey: Stryve Foods (SNAX) & Its Competitors

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ: SNAX) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Stryve Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.3% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Stryve Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51% Stryve Foods Competitors -1.01% 6.93% 2.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stryve Foods and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stryve Foods Competitors 352 1220 1248 33 2.34

Stryve Foods currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 160.87%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 17.45%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stryve Foods and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A -$580,000.00 -41.07 Stryve Foods Competitors $9.08 billion $1.11 billion 4.84

Stryve Foods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods’ peers have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stryve Foods peers beat Stryve Foods on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

