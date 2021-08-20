HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $50.89. 92,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,921. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13. HeadHunter Group has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HeadHunter Group will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HHR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.