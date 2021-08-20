HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 648,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 804,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.88. 202,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,280. The company has a market capitalization of $942.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.73, a PEG ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthStream has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2,088.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 495,643 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 79.0% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 542,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 239,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 84.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 201,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,528,000 after purchasing an additional 172,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

