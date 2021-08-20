Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) and California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) and California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and California Business Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA $656.90 million 2.96 $137.94 million $3.69 12.47 California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than California Business Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Heartland Financial USA and California Business Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA 0 1 2 0 2.67 California Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.41%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than California Business Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Business Bank has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and California Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA 28.82% 10.65% 1.16% California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.8% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats California Business Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

California Business Bank Company Profile

California Business Bank provides various financial products and services for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The company offers various personal and business deposit products; and business and commercial loans comprising SBA, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans. It also provides online and mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

