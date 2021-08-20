Helical (LON:HLCL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Helical plc (LON:HLCL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 507 ($6.62). Helical shares last traded at GBX 484.50 ($6.33), with a volume of 62,285 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Helical in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £591.57 million and a P/E ratio of 33.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 452.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.70. Helical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

About Helical (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

