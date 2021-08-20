Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Helius Medical Technologies stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. Helius Medical Technologies has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.75.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.05). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 224.70% and a negative net margin of 3,218.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSDT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the second quarter worth about $95,000. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

