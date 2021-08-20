Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

HENKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

HENKY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.24.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

