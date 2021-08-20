Herc (NYSE:HRI) Shares Gap Down to $122.18

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $122.18, but opened at $118.47. Herc shares last traded at $117.59, with a volume of 33 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Get Herc alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,751,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Herc by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,302,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Company Profile (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.