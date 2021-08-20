Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.96 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.99.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.82. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. Analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

