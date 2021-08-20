High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) PT Raised to C$15.50

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of HLF opened at C$13.25 on Wednesday. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of C$7.87 and a 1 year high of C$14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.38. The firm has a market cap of C$443.24 million and a PE ratio of 11.26.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$308.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at C$39,150. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 49,000 shares of company stock worth $659,233.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

