High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) PT Raised to C$15.50

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of HLF opened at C$13.25 on Wednesday. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of C$7.87 and a 1 year high of C$14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.38. The firm has a market cap of C$443.24 million and a PE ratio of 11.26.
In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at C$39,150. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 49,000 shares of company stock worth $659,233.
High Liner Foods Company Profile
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.