Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,958,000 after purchasing an additional 118,741 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $232.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.07. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.77.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

