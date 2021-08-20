HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Cree by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,663,314 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,044,894,000 after buying an additional 1,414,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cree by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,558,203 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $250,525,000 after acquiring an additional 686,269 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Cree during the 1st quarter worth about $50,702,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cree by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $80,072,000 after acquiring an additional 407,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cree by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 330,952 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 242,516 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of Cree stock opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.03. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. Cree’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.