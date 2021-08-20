HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 401 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Synopsys by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,700,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 137.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Synopsys by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $315.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $317.96. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,068 shares of company stock worth $6,236,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

