HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 835 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,915,000 after purchasing an additional 78,586 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 47,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2,542.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $49.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $4,049,926.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,149,476. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

