HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,260,000 after acquiring an additional 579,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,221 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,912,000 after purchasing an additional 448,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameren by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,467,000 after purchasing an additional 169,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ameren by 20,255.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $89.57 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.40.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

