HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 239,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,778.9% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $8,698,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $262.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.82. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,827 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

