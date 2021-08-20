HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 200,000 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2,588.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth approximately $4,199,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 3,532.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 988,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 960,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 881.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,034,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 929,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

GSAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.19. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

