Holger Hatje Purchases 843 Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Stock

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Director Holger Hatje purchased 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $17,458.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The New Germany Fund stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

