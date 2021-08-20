Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HLLY has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.75 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get Holley alerts:

NYSE HLLY opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Holley has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Holley stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 753,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.41% of Holley at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.