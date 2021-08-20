Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HMCBF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$29.47 price target (down previously from C$46.00) on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Home Capital Group to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.92.

Shares of HMCBF opened at $30.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

