Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.70. 2,074,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.96 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

