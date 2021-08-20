Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several brokerages have commented on TWNK. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,301,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,665,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,219,000 after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,320. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

