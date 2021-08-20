HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 56.7% against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $10.73 million and $1,778.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000194 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

