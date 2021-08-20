Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$1.960 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.470-$0.490 EPS.

HPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.28.

HPP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,861. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -638.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.62. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

