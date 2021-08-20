Human Investing LLC Decreases Stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Human Investing LLC lowered its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MED. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 26.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1,175.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MED shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of MED traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.88. 79,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,903. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.59 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.56.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,912.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $2,320,957.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,481 shares of company stock worth $6,063,747. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

