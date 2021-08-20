Human Investing LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.5% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 27,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 38,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.72. 33,487,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,534,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.08. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

