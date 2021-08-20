Human Investing LLC Has $10.77 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Human Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,954,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.64. 2,793,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,300,473. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.69. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

