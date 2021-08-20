Human Investing LLC Purchases 4,452 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Human Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $58,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $74,000.

VGIT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,379. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $70.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

