Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,334,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 37,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $477.09 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $477.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.96.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

