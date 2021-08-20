Huntington National Bank Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,422 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 4,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in PPL by 44.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

