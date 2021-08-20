Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 97.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth $68,958,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at $19,645,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,855,000 after acquiring an additional 296,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,091,000 after acquiring an additional 103,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,674 shares during the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

