Huntington National Bank Makes New $902,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340,106 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,850 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,407,000 after acquiring an additional 763,540 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after acquiring an additional 689,807 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,828,000.

SCHP stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $63.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.88.

