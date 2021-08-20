Huntington National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of UL opened at $55.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

