Hxro Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $113.74 million and approximately $596,297.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.91 or 0.00844775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00049083 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Hxro Profile

Hxro (CRYPTO:HXRO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 226,756,072 coins. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

