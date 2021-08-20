IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Update

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAALF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. IBC Advanced Alloys has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

