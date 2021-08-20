Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 528 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $673.47 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.88 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $666.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $666.75 billion, a PE ratio of 350.77, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.