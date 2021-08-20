Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 602 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.