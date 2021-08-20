Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,756 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 28.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 15.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.7% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.