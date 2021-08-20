IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives $643.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $643.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.17, for a total transaction of $2,760,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,714,931.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,720 shares of company stock valued at $33,313,426 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $681.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $656.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.25, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

