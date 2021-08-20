Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 363 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,894,000 after buying an additional 448,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $84,034,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,729,000 after buying an additional 411,915 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 942.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 307,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,467,000 after acquiring an additional 278,319 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK opened at $189.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.19 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

