Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 401 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 539.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 74.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 15.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 18.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in McKesson by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total transaction of $365,106.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,564.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $199.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.