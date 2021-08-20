Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,488,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total value of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,581 shares of company stock valued at $47,594,587. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,541.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,443.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $926.88 and a 1-year high of $1,562.55.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

