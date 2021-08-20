Ieq Capital LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 39.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 35.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

