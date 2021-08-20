Ieq Capital LLC Invests $376,000 in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 5.16% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $149.57 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $109.69 and a 1-year high of $152.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.53.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.