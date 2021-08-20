Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 686 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $49.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.