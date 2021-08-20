Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 82,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $4.02 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.77.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

