IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The 3D Printing ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The 3D Printing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,891,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The 3D Printing ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,077,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The 3D Printing ETF by 92.5% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in The 3D Printing ETF in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The 3D Printing ETF in the first quarter worth about $271,000.

Shares of BATS PRNT opened at $37.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.05. The 3D Printing ETF has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $27.13.

