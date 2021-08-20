IFP Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 3,007 iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $26.61 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.63.

